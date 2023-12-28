Baby of the week: Bonnybridge tot Orla McGuire
Dad Sean McGuire owns a vape shop, while mum Terri Mercer is a qualified midwife but is now pursuing her interest in beauty therapy. They are both 38. The family live in Bonnybridge.
Orla has two big sisters, Emma and Beth, who love her to bits.
Orla was born by a planned caesarian section and both mum and baby were fine.
Orla’s middle name was given to her after mum’s best friend lost her life three years ago.
Dad says Orla is such a happy little girl and is always full of smiles.
Her proud grandparents are Granny Mo and Granda Joe McGuire who are over the moon with their first grandchild, and her Great Granny Nancy loves her to bits too.
Dad said he would love to thank his mum and dad who went “over and above” to help and look out for them. Mum added a special thanks to Mo and Chell for making her baby shower magical.
*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as our baby of the week then get in touch. Send us an email to [email protected] including your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.