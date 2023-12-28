Orla Debbie McGuire was born on May 11, 2023 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 12.07pm, weighing 5lb 8oz.

Orla McGuire (pic: submitted)

Dad Sean McGuire owns a vape shop, while mum Terri Mercer is a qualified midwife but is now pursuing her interest in beauty therapy. They are both 38. The family live in Bonnybridge.

Orla has two big sisters, Emma and Beth, who love her to bits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orla was born by a planned caesarian section and both mum and baby were fine.

Orla’s middle name was given to her after mum’s best friend lost her life three years ago.

Dad says Orla is such a happy little girl and is always full of smiles.

Her proud grandparents are Granny Mo and Granda Joe McGuire who are over the moon with their first grandchild, and her Great Granny Nancy loves her to bits too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dad said he would love to thank his mum and dad who went “over and above” to help and look out for them. Mum added a special thanks to Mo and Chell for making her baby shower magical.