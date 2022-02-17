Baby of the week: Bonnybridge tot Ollie Hutton

Ollie Hutton

Mum Bobbie Cameron, 24, is an early years practitioner, while dad Riley Hutton, 24, is an HGV mechanic. The family live in Greenhill, Bonnybridge.

Mum said the pregnancy was easy going and she sailed through it forgetting she was pregnant most of the time. She said it was surprisingly relaxing.

She said the birth was fast after being induced on the afternoon of the 17th, Ollie was born the next morning. She said his arrival was dramatic as he had his cord around his neck, but he was safely placed into dad’s arms 15 minutes later. Mum says it was the easiest pain to forget.

Mum and dad came across the name Ollie on a list and it was the first boy’s name they looked at each other and just mutually agreed on. After that he was always going to be Ollie.

Ollie is the happiest little boy mum and dad could have asked for. He’s alert, energetic, cheeky and just a pure joy.

His proud grandparents are Gran and Papa Mhoira and Robert Cameron, and Gran and Pawpaw Susan and Martin Hutton.

Mum and dad would like to thank the nurses, midwives and doctors at Forth Valley Royal for all their hard work and quick thinking.