Niamh Millar-Cruse

Mum Colette Millar, 36, is a complaints manager at M&G, while dad Mark Cruse, 59, is a joiner. Niamh is a rainbow baby. Her sister Eireann was still born at 29 weeks in October 2021. Her elder brother Kieran is 23. The family live in Bonnybridge.

Mum said her pregnancy was stressful following the loss of Eireann and some unforeseen circumstances. Mum had pre-eclampsia was rushed into hospital. Niamh was born five weeks early by c-section.

Mum and dad chose the name Niamh in keeping with mum’s Irish roots. Her name means bright and radiant. They wanted her to have a name similar to her sister and brother. Her middle name Helen is after mum’s aunt and grandmother.

Mum said Niamh is the most amazing, content, happy baby who sleeps up to 12 hours a night which they can’t complain about.

Her proud grandparents are James and Sharon Millar and John and Janet Cruse.

Mum would like to thank the staff at Forth Valley Royal’s maternity ward, especially her consultant Dr Kearney. She added her thanks to her family and friends for their support.

