Baby of the week: Bonnybridge tot Liuwa Jeffray

Liuwa Jeffray

Liuwa is the first child for mum Kirsty-Ann Harley, 23, and dad Peter Jeffray, 30. The family live in Bonnybridge.

Mum said the pregnancy was tough, going to the majority of appointments alone during lockdown. She said in the third trimester she had scans twice a week and other tests as Liuwa wasn't growing enough.

Mum was induced at 37 weeks and ended up having Liuwa by emergency c-sec tion as her heart rate was too slow. To everyone’s surprise Liuwa did not require neonatal care. Mum and baby spent a few days in hospital with Liuwa having 24 hours on light therapy for jaundice before they were allowed home.

Mum and dad chose the name Liuwa, pronounced Loo-ah, after a lioness from Zambia. The lioness named Lady Liuwa survived for years by herself without any other of her species. Mum fell in love with her story so they thought it would be a strong name to give their daughter.

Liuwa has been a very cheery girl from day one. Despite being a lockdown baby she loves smiling at strangers and now gets to enjoy cuddles with the rest of the family. She enjoys watching football with dad and listening to music with mum.

Her proud grandparents are grandad William Stewart Jeffray and three grannies, Lorraine Donoghue, Heather Harley and Eunice Skinner.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the staff at Forth Valley hospital for ensuring Liuwa was delivered safely.