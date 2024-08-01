Lily Jeffray (pic: submitted)

Lily Margaret Jeffray was born on January 9, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 10.22am, weighing 6lb 9oz.

Mum Kirsty-Ann Harley, 26, is a stay at home mum, while dad Peter Jeffray, 33, is assistant manager at Penny Petroleum. Lily has a big sister, Liuwa who is three. The family live in Bonnybridge.

Mum said the pregnancy was pretty straightforward but she had to attend lots of check ups as her last pregnancy was high risk.

Lily was born via planned c-section at 37 weeks. Mum said the hospital staff expected Lily to be underweight, but she was normal weight and completely healthy, she just needed phototherapy for jaundice.

Mum and dad had a hard time deciding on a name at first. Dad suggested the name Lily as he thought it was a beautiful name for their little girl and mum agreed straight away.

Lily is a very happy baby with lots of smiles. She loves to giggle watching her sister jumping on the trampoline. She also loves her milk and food very much.

Lily has a very proud grandad, William Stewart Jeffray and three wonderful grannies, Lorraine Donoghue, Heather Harley and Eunice Skinner.

Mum and dad would like to thank the midwife team at Forth Valley that supported them before and after the birth.

*If you've recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature in a future edition, then get in touch. Send us an email with your name, contact number and baby's date of birth to [email protected]. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.