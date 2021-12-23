Baby of the week: Bonnybridge tot Harry

Harry Smith

Mum Sara Valentine, 25, is a nursery practitioner, while dad Richard Gordon Smith, 33, is an accounts assistant. They live in Bonnybridge.

Mum said her pregnancy was pretty straightforward apart from the normal aches and pains. She had pregnancy diabetes but it was well managed throughout.

Mum was booked in for an induction due to the diabetes, but her waters broke themselves eight days early and from then everything went smoothly. Dad was glad because his son came on time for the Euros starting.

Harry was the only name mum and dad could actually agree on, but it has a personal meaning too.

Harry is a very happy, smiley and vocal baby. He enjoys rolling around on his playmat, splashing in his bath and, most importantly, watching football with his dad.

His proud grandparents are Nanny and Papa, Linda and Thomas Valentine from Dennyloanhead; Gran Debbie Rintoul from Banknock; Nana Vivien Zonfrillo from Condorrat and Gran and Grandad Evelyn and Gordon Smith, who live in Spain and haven’t met Harry in person yet.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the midwives who did a fantastic job supporting them and also their family and friends for their support, visits and lovely gifts.