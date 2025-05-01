Baby of the week: Bonnybridge tot Gia O'Connor

Gia O'Connor (pic: contributed)

Gia Caroline Margaret O’Connor was born on August 19, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 10.06am, weighing 7lb 4oz.

Mum Kirsty Forsyth is an aesthetics practitioner, while dad Ryan O’Connor is a mechanic. Gia has a big brother Adam who is fantastic with her. The family live in Bonnybridge.

Mum said her pregnancy was great, minus a few complications with pre-eclampsia.

The birth was to be a scheduled c-section due to pregnancy complications, however mum went into labour the night before. She was taken into theatre a bit earlier than the scheduled appointment that morning.

Mum and dad chose the name Gia after hearing it on a programme. They didn’t know anyone else with that name, so knew it would be the perfect choice for their daughter.

Mum said Gia is always smiling and laughing and she is becoming more adventurous every day. She’s crawling around at seven months old while already trying to talk too.

Mum and dad would like to thank Catherine the midwife at Forth Valley Royal who took such good care of mum and baby, especially after having to be re-admitted with complications post surgery.

*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as our baby of the week in a future edition, then please get in touch. Send us an email with your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth to [email protected]. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.