Baby of the week: Bonnybridge tot Freddie McCann
Freddie McCann was born on June 6, 2021 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 7.40am, weighing 7lb 5oz.
Mum Kimberley Wilson, 24 is an early years officer with Falkirk Council, while dad Ethan McCann is a forklift driver for John Dewars and Sons. They live in Bonnybridge.
Mum said her pregnancy was really good and pretty straightforward. Freddie was born eight days later than expected. Mum was induced on June 5 and Freddie was born the following morning by emergency c-section.
Mum and dad chose the name Freddie after Ethan’s sister suggested it. After that it just clicked and they fell in love with the name.
Freddie is such a happy baby, full of fun and showing his cheeky personality already. He is learning and developing super fast, but he’s not a fan of sleeping or napping.
His proud grandparents are Jim and Nicola McCann and beloved nana Elizabeth Wilson who passed away shortly after his birth.
Mum and dad would love to thank the amazing midwifery team at the Larbert hospital for helping bring Freddie safely into the world, as well as their families who have been amazing support throughout. They expressed particular thanks to nana Nicola and papa Jim, saying "Freddie loves you both so much and loves to come for sleepovers”.
*If you’ve recently had a little one and would like them to feature as our baby of the week email [email protected] with your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth. Note, babies should be less than six months old.