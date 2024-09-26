Finlay Lenaghen (Pic: submitted)

Finlay Bruno Lenaghen was born on February 5, 2024 at the Princess Royal Hospital in Glasgow, at 5.25am, weighing 7lb 2oz.

Finlay’s two dads are Steven Lenaghen and Leslie Lenaghen. Steven used to have a hair salon in Stirling, while Leslie owns The Lonely Broomstick on Falkirk High Street.

The family live in Bonnybridge.

Steven said Finlay was born via surrogacy. His sister in law was the surrogate and the pregnancy was fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said the birth was extremely eye opening. He said: “I have always had the greatest respect and admiration for women, but seeing they have to go through during labour I have even more, if possible.

"When I got to hold him for the first time I was flooded with emotions and just cried for weeks. I have always wanted to be a daddy, and now that dream has come true.”

When it came to Finlay’s name, the dads made a deal. Steven would choose the first name and Leslie would choose the middle name.

Steven always loved the name Finlay. It’s a unique name in their family and it just suited him right away. Leslie chose his middle name Bruno in honour of the ‘headmaster’ at The Lonely Broomstick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finlay is a wee happy chappy. He’s always laughing and smiling – when he’s not hungry!

Finlay’s proud grandparents are Granny Jackie, Oma Doris, Opa David, Omama Ellie and Opapa Chris.

Steven said: “There’s only really one person I would like to thank and that is my sister in law who sacrificed her time and her body to help bring Finlay into the world. He is the greatest gift she could ever give and we will never forget that. Thank you Samantha. We love you!”