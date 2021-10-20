Baby of the week: Bonnybridge tot Cooper Mabbott

Cooper Mabbott

Mum Megan Mabbott, 29, is a credit controller, while dad Gregor Mabbott, 29 is a sales manager. Cooper has a dog brother – four-year-old collie Trigger. The family live in Bonnybridge.

Mum says the pregnancy was very easy until the last few weeks. She felt very well with very little sickness, but was exhausted from about eight months.

When it came to the birth mum had been in slow labour for two days, but didn’t know at the time and she just carried on doing her normal things. She was admitted to the labour ward at 9cm had to call her husband to get there. Cooper was born around an hour and a half later.

Mum and dad had a girl’s name picked as they were convinced he was going to be a girl. Family and friends kept saying ‘that’s a girl in there’ so when he was born they didn’t have a boy’s name. They spent two days going through lists and eventually went through dad’s phone book and the surname Cooper was there. They just both fell in love with it. His middle name is a tribute to Gregor’s big cousin who sadly passed away in an accident when Gregor was younger.

Cooper is cheery, cheeky and loves to SHOUT!

His proud grandparents are Gillian and David McPherson and Steven and Shona Mabbott.