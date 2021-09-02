Baby of the week: Bonnybridge tot Alfie O'Toole

Alfie O'Toole

Mum Stephanie Gibson, 24, is a full time mum, while dad Gary O’Toole, 28, is a warehouse operative. Big sister Holly is the best big sister to her little brother. She’s so loving and caring.

The family live in Bonnybridge.

Mum said her pregnancy wasn’t too great as she was forever feeling sick, had no energy and was always worrying about baba because of how sick she was.

She said the birth was quick-ish. She went into labour at 10.30pm and he was born by 2am.

Mum said he was supposed to be called Joshua but when the time came they changed it to Alfie. His middle name is for his gdad Ian.

Alfie is such a bubbly little boy, so different compared to his sister. He is a happy content little boy who sleeps great and is forever smiling.

His proud grandparents are nana Tracy O’Toole, papa Gary O’Toole, gran Dianne Gibson and Grandad Ewan Johnston. Mum Stephanie said they are the best grandparents she could ask for for her kids.

Mum said she would like to thank both sides of the family for everything they do for them and the kids, and the staff at the labour ward for being so patient with her.