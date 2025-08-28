Baby of the week: Bo'ness tot Willow Mclauglan

Willow Catherine Nicola Mclaughlan was born on January 27, 2025 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 12.14am, weighing 6lb 2oz.

Mum Caitlin Arnott is 26, while dad Christopher Mclaughlan is 27. They are full time carers for Willow’s older brother Rowan who has complex needs.

Willow has three older siblings – Charlotte, seven; Cole, five and Rowan, two. The family live in Bo’ness.

Mum said she had morning sickness throughout her pregnancy until Willow was born. At around 30 weeks, mum became very weak and unwell due to having low iron. She had to have an iron transfusion and two blood transfusions during labour. Mum said the birth was very painful and she was in labour for around five or six hours.

Willow Mclaughlan (Pic: contributed)

Mum said she always loved the name Willow. When she was pregnant for the first time she had wanted to use the name Willow, but they were having a baby boy. When she became pregnant for a second time and they discovered they were having a wee girl mum said she still loved the name.

Willow is a very happy, smiley baby.

Her proud grandparents are Catherine and Donald Arnott, and Nicola and Keith Mclaughlan.

Mum said she would like to thank the midwives Emma, Hannah and Amy, as well as student nurse Jade, for looking after her and delivering her baby girl.

