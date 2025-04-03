Baby of the week: Bo'ness tot Scott Rutherford

Scott Rutherford (Pic: contributed)

Scott Joe Rutherford was born on July 19, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 3.36am, weighing 7lb 7.5oz.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum Gemma Rose, 38, is a cleaner, while dad Chris Rutherford, 41, is a fisherman. Scott has four brothers and a sister – Morgan (18), Owen (16), Eddie (14), Jackson (11) and CJ (6). The family live in Bo’ness.

Mum said she had a “nice easy pregnancy”. After her 20 week scan she had to have fortnightly scans as they picked up that one of Scott’s kidney’s was enlarged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it came to the birth, mum was to be induced two weeks early. She went into the hospital on the Wednesday and it was all very slow until late on the Thursday night when things picked up towards midnight. Scott was born at 3.36am on the Friday morning.

Scott is named after Chris’ brother, who was born with heart conditions and eventually had a heart transplant when he was 15 years old. Uncle Scott was “over the moon” when mum and dad told him his little baby nephew would be named after him.

Scott is a very happy baby. He’s always got a big smile on his face. He loves to be the centre of attention with everyone and always makes them laugh.

His proud grandparents are David, Susan and Wendy.

Mum and dad would like to thank the midwives and doctors who looked after them while they were in hospital having Scott, and those who continue to look after them with Scott’s ongoing treatment with his kidneys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature in a future edition, then get in touch. Send us an email to [email protected] with your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.