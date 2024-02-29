Reuben Binnie (pic: submitted)

Mum Devon Turner, 29, is an early years officer, while dad Mark Binnie, 30 is a sales representative. Reuben has two furry brothers, cats Sausage and Beans, who love him and he is fascinated with them. The family live in Bo’ness.

Mum said the pregnancy was tough to start with as she was very nauseous for the first 20 weeks. The only thing that eased it slightly was salt and vinegar crisps.

When it came to the birth mum said it was challenging. As she approached her due date she was trying everything to get him out naturally, but he was too comfortable. She was booked for an induction on August 18, but after a long and tiring three hours pushing Reuben was born by forceps at 8.57am, exactly two weeks late. Mum and baby spent three days in hospital before going home.

Mum said they had Reuben’s middle names chosen since they found out they were having a boy. They wanted all the important men in his life represented – Mark after his daddy and Levy being a mix of his grandad Les and his great gramps Davy. Mum said it took a while to decide on his first name but Reuben was the first name they both liked, and mum has never looked after a Reuben in her job in the nursery yet.

Mum said Reuben is an absolute ray of sunshine who has been smiling since the day he was born. He is always happy, has the most infectious giggle and just makes everyone laugh. Mum added: “He has just brought so much joy into all our lives.”

Reuben’s proud grandparents are nana Julie Turner, grandma Carol Binnie, grandad Leslie Binnie and great gramps Davy Grieve.

