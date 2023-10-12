Macie Johnston (pic: submitted)

Dad Michael Doyle works in sales, while mum Janet Johnston is a nurse. Macie has three elder siblings, Denni and Jack who are 17 and Olivia who is 12. The family live in Bo’ness.

Mum said the pregnancy was great, living on Nutella and watermelon until about 32 weeks when SPD kicked in. She had to start her maternity leave at 34 weeks and at 38 weeks she had pre-eclampsia.

Mum was induced because of the pre-eclampsia but said after the contractions started the birth was pretty quick. Her full labour was two hours and 24 minutes. Mum had said throughout her pregnancy she hoped she had hair – Macie must have been listening as she came out with a full head of hair that she hasn’t lost.

Mum and dad had a list of names but couldn’t agree on most of them. Then Macie came into her head and she fell in love with it.

Macie is the happiest baby, always smiling and so sociable. She loves to give everyone a kiss and cuddle and gets so excited when anyone comes to see her. She is the sweetest baby. She’s mastered her crawling, loves to stand at the couch and walk along and she has just started to say daddy and hello. She’s had a few allergies, including milk, so she hasn’t had it easy but she never stops smiling.

Her proud grandparents are granny Jacqueline and granda pie Johnston and granny Christine and granda Jimmy Doyle.

Mum would like to thank her amazing midwife who put up with her talking so much rubbish and a lot of shouting. Also a big thank you to daddy for “being amazing”.