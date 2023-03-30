Jodie Don

Mum Sarah Don, 32, is a sonographer for the NHS, while dad Billy Don, 34, is a mobile crane operator. Jodie has two big sisters, Kaycie, aged 14 and Brooke, aged 13. The family live in Bo’ness.

Mum said she had a scare at 13 weeks when she had a bleed, but all was well. She had to use crutches in the later stages of pregnancy due to sciatica as she could hardly walk. Other than that she said all was fine with no complications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum said the birth was “very quick”, getting to the hospital with 39 minutes to spare and very nearly delivering Jodie in the car park. After having contractions throughout the day and managing them at home, mum said things moved very quickly in the last hour or two before she came. Jodie was born three days early.

Mum said it was very hard to choose a name as they liked uncommon names but needed one that would go with her other siblings. Mum saw Jodie online after scrolling through many baby name lists and they loved it instantly. Her middle names are after family members Billie after her dad, and Pamela-Grace after Aunty Pamela and Uncle Graeme. Sadly Jodie will never get to meet her Uncle Graeme who sadly passed away at the age of 27.

Mum said Jodie is a chatter box and loves a blether, sitting for ages telling stories. She said: “She also gives you this cheeky grin when you know she’s up to something. It’s so cute, she definitely has us wrapped round her little finger.”

Jodie loves getting involved and playing with her besties at her baby classes. Her mum added that she’s such a happy baby who hardly ever cries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her proud grandparents are David and Elaine McClure and John and Linda Don.