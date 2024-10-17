Gracie Currie (pic: Submitted)

Gracie Anderson Currie was born on March 4, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 9.37pm weighing 8lb 14oz.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum Abbie Anderson, 27, is a clinical support worker with the NHS, while dad Johnny Currie, 31, is a crosscutter.

Gracie has a big brother Riley, and a big sister Harper, who she loves to bits. The family live in Bo’ness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum said the pregnancy was quick. The first time mum and dad saw Gracie at the first scan, mum was told she was 22 weeks pregnant. Mum said: “I couldn’t believe it. There were some tears as I was in shock but so excited to become a mum at the same time.”

She added: “The birth was difficult, but she’s here now and that’s all that matters.”

Mum and dad had a list of names and Gracie was always high up on the list for them. Although, when she was born they did consider changing it, but mum had been calling her Gracie throughout her pregnancy.

Gracie is now seven months old and is very much her own wee character. She loves to laugh and make people laugh. Mum says she’s such a happy wee soul they hardly ever hear her cry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gracie’s proud grandparents are Ian and Pauline Anderson, nana and grandad Izzy and Stevie Kilgallon, and her GG John Currie.

Mum said she would like to thank the team who supported her throughout her time at Forth Valley Royal and got Gracie here safely.

*If you've recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to be our baby of the week, then please get in touch. Send us an email to [email protected] with your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.