Ellis Morton

Mum Eilidh Morton is a residential childcare worker. They live in Bo’ness.

Mum said her pregnancy ended up being high risk and Ellis was testing for four high risk syndromes. She said: “I found the whole pregnancy very stressful as we didn’t think he was going to make it due to the test results, and the morning sickness didn’t help me to enjoy it. I wish I could go back and enjoy it more knowing he is perfect.”

Mum was induced and spent two and a half days in hospital before Ellis made his appearance. She said full labour was only an hour and a half, adding: “Ellis’ heart rate was dropping so doctors had mentioned having to intervene but Ellis decided he was ready to fly into this world.”

Eilidh and her mum were discussing names and Ellis seemed to stick. His middle name, Harry, is his great grandpa’s name.

Mum says Ellis is the most contented baby who just loves to make people around him smile.

His proud grandparents are Susan and Gary Paterson.