Baby of the week: Bo'ness tot Ellis Morton

Ellis Harry Morton was born on October 19, 2022 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 4.55pm, weighing 6lb 15oz.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 17th Jun 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read
Ellis MortonEllis Morton
Ellis Morton

Mum Eilidh Morton is a residential childcare worker. They live in Bo’ness.

Mum said her pregnancy ended up being high risk and Ellis was testing for four high risk syndromes. She said: “I found the whole pregnancy very stressful as we didn’t think he was going to make it due to the test results, and the morning sickness didn’t help me to enjoy it. I wish I could go back and enjoy it more knowing he is perfect.”

Mum was induced and spent two and a half days in hospital before Ellis made his appearance. She said full labour was only an hour and a half, adding: “Ellis’ heart rate was dropping so doctors had mentioned having to intervene but Ellis decided he was ready to fly into this world.”

Eilidh and her mum were discussing names and Ellis seemed to stick. His middle name, Harry, is his great grandpa’s name.

Mum says Ellis is the most contented baby who just loves to make people around him smile.

His proud grandparents are Susan and Gary Paterson.

Mum would like to thank her mum for supporting her at every appointment and for all her help during and after the pregnancy. She’d also like to thank all of the girls in the Bo’ness Belles for supporting her in her journey and Karen and Julieann from her work who had to listen to all her worries and concerns on a weekly basis.

