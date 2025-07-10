Baby of the week: Bo'ness tot Caiden Evans

Caiden Evans (pic: contributed)

Caiden Dale Evans was born on November 7, 2024 at St John’s Hospital in Livingston at 4.46am, weighing 6lb 6oz.

Mum Nicola Rose, 38, is a clerical officer with the NHS, while dad Dale Evans, 34 is a roofer.

Caiden has a big sister Courtney, who is eight, and two siblings in heaven – Cade and Summer – who both were sadly born sleeping.

The family live in Bo’ness.

Mum said the pregnancy was extremely intense. She found out she was pregnant just a couple of weeks into the pregnancy. Having previously had six early miscarriages and two later losses at just under 24 weeks pregnant, mum was on a few different medications to try to keep the pregnancy/baby safe. She had an “amazing team” at St John’s with scans every two weeks in the early stages before having appointments with her consultant every two weeks. Once she was past 24 weeks, she was seen twice weekly for checks. Mum said the regular appointments helped with her anxiety and fear of something going horribly wrong again, and although there were some intense and worrying times thankfully Caiden was born healthy and happy.

The birth was a planned induction at 38 weeks. Mum said although the induction process was horrendous the birth went quite quickly. Mum had opted to go ahead with the next step of the induction – the oxytocin drip – but labour came on so fast at this point that no one was expecting it. Caiden surprised everyone with his arrival.

Mum and dad chose the name Caiden as a memory to his big brother in heaven Cade. His middle name Dale is after his daddy.

Caiden is the happiest little boy who is always smiling and making everyone around him smile. He is very sociable and loves being around people, especially the ones he loves.

Caiden’s proud grandparents are Gran Shona Rose and Grandad David Rose.

Mum would like to thank everyone who cared for her at St John’s Hospital with a special mention for Dr Rane who helped a very anxious mummy-to-be through a hard nine months. She also thanked her partner, daughter, parents, family and close friends for letting her express her happiness and worries and for never giving up on me. She also added a special thank you to her rainbow baby Caiden for being the best little boy and filling their hearts with so much love.

