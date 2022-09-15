Baby of the week: Bantaskine tot Rhys McClafferty
Rhys McClafferty was born on January 19, 2022 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 12.33pm, weighing 8lb 6oz.
Mum Laura Jardine, 41, is a civil servant, while dad Christopher McClafferty, 38 is a scaffolder.
Rhys has a big sister Molly who is eight.
The family live in Bantaskine.
Mum said physically it was an easy pregnancy and she felt great throughout.
She had no morning sickness, just heartburn, and her bump didn’t show until nearer 24 weeks.
However, there were a few complications so she was under consultant care.
When it came to the birth, mum was induced and Rhys arrived very quickly once her waters had broken.
He arrived five days early.
Mum and dad had the name Rhys picked as a boy’s name during their first pregnancy and she was a girl. They both still liked the name and it was the only boy’s name they agreed on.
Rhys is a happy, laid back wee boy with a cheeky smile.
His grandparents are Kate Jardine and the late Ian Jardine from Polmont, and Cathy and William McClafferty from Glasgow.
Mum and dad would like to thank consultant Dr Wilson at Forth Valley Hospital, the beech midwife team especially Sharon who delivered Rhys, and all the staff in wards seven and eight.
