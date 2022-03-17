Baby of the week: Bantaskin tot Jed Dolan

Mum Charlotte Dolan is a post office assistant, while dad James Dolan is a telecommunications manager.

Jed has two big sisters, Nevaeh, 12, and two-year-old Primrose. The family live in Bantaskin.

Mum says the pregnancy was very tiring as she suffered from severe anemia, however the birth was “quick and easy for child birth”.

Jed Dolan

Mum and dad couldn’t decide on a name for a boy. They were watching an episode of Line of Duty when the name Jed Mercurio came up in the titles and they thought that would make a really cute name for him.

Jed is relaxed, loud, happy and always laughing.

His proud grandparents are David and Wendy Smale and Jacqueline Dunn. His great grandparents are Noel and Gwenneth Newton.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the incredible staff at Simpsons and the Sick Kids in Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary, especially neonatal nurse Jude, for caring so brilliantly for Jed after he had to have emergency surgery at five days. They would also like to thank Charlotte’s mum Wendy Smale for looking after their girls while Jed was hospitalised.