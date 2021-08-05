Baby of the week: Banknock tot Olivia Patterson

Olivia Patterson, from Banknock.

Mum Dannielle Patterson is a self-employed beautician, while dad Lewis Patterson is a coachbuilder.

Big brother Lucas had been hoping for a little brother, but he absolutely loves his little sister and is so good with her. The family live in Banknock.

Mum said the pregnancy went really quickly. She was monitored closely throughout her pregnancy as baby was measuring a bit on the smaller side.

After a failed induction five days before her due date, Olivia was born by elective c-section. Mum said it was a nice relaxing birth in the end.

Olivia is a happy little girl who is always smiling.

Her proud grandparents are Gran and Papa Denise and Blair, and Gran and Papa Liz and John.

Mum would like to thank the surgical team at Forth Valley Royal as they made the experience so calm and relaxed.

Mum and dad would like to thank Olivia’s grandparents for all their help and support – Olivia is so lucky to have them all.

They would also like to thank everyone who has wished them well and sent cards and gifts.