Baby of the week: Banknock tot Ahmenadeel Inglis
Mum Sarah-Jane Inglis is 35, while dad Derek Inglis is 33. They live in Banknock. Ahmenadeel has a step brother Jacob and his brother, the late Darryis.
Mum said the pregnancy went well, however when it came to the birth she said it was “slightly complicated but we got there in the end”.
Mum and dad chose Ahmenadeel’s name because his brother Darryis sadly passed away last February and the meaning behind the name is the arc angel of life.
Mum said Ahmenadeel’s character is like he has been here before as he is very intelligent, very alert and everyone comments on how every time they see him he is always smiling.
Ahmenadeel’s proud grandparents are Maureen Duguid, Mark Duguid and David Inglis.
Mum and dad would like to thank Dr Able, Emma from the sonography department, Morag from the Oak team and all the midwives at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
