Baby of the week: Banknock tot Ahmenadeel Inglis

Ahmenadeel Inglis (pic: submitted)

Ahmenadeel Mark David Inglis was born on March 23, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 4.37am, weighing 6lb 4oz.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum Sarah-Jane Inglis is 35, while dad Derek Inglis is 33. They live in Banknock. Ahmenadeel has a step brother Jacob and his brother, the late Darryis.

Mum said the pregnancy went well, however when it came to the birth she said it was “slightly complicated but we got there in the end”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum and dad chose Ahmenadeel’s name because his brother Darryis sadly passed away last February and the meaning behind the name is the arc angel of life.

Mum said Ahmenadeel’s character is like he has been here before as he is very intelligent, very alert and everyone comments on how every time they see him he is always smiling.

Ahmenadeel’s proud grandparents are Maureen Duguid, Mark Duguid and David Inglis.

Mum and dad would like to thank Dr Able, Emma from the sonography department, Morag from the Oak team and all the midwives at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as our baby of the week, then get in touch. Send us an email to [email protected] with your name, daytime contact number and baby’s date of birth. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.