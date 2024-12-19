Baby of the week: Banknock tot Ahmenadeel Inglis

By Fiona Dobie
Published 19th Dec 2024, 12:00 BST
Ahmenadeel Inglis (pic: submitted)placeholder image
Ahmenadeel Inglis (pic: submitted)
Ahmenadeel Mark David Inglis was born on March 23, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 4.37am, weighing 6lb 4oz.

Mum Sarah-Jane Inglis is 35, while dad Derek Inglis is 33. They live in Banknock. Ahmenadeel has a step brother Jacob and his brother, the late Darryis.

Mum said the pregnancy went well, however when it came to the birth she said it was “slightly complicated but we got there in the end”.

Mum and dad chose Ahmenadeel’s name because his brother Darryis sadly passed away last February and the meaning behind the name is the arc angel of life.

Mum said Ahmenadeel’s character is like he has been here before as he is very intelligent, very alert and everyone comments on how every time they see him he is always smiling.

Ahmenadeel’s proud grandparents are Maureen Duguid, Mark Duguid and David Inglis.

Mum and dad would like to thank Dr Able, Emma from the sonography department, Morag from the Oak team and all the midwives at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as our baby of the week, then get in touch. Send us an email to [email protected] with your name, daytime contact number and baby’s date of birth. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.

