Remy McIntyre (pic: submitted)

Remy McIntyre was born on January 22, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 11.01am, weighing 6lb 7oz.

Mum Jodie Lapsley, 27, is an admin assistant, while dad Matthew McIntyre, 28, is a canvasser. The family live in Bainsford.

Mum said she struggled with sickness the whole way through the pregnancy, but she loved being pregnant overall describing it as “so magical”.

She said the birth was very easy so she was lucky. After enduring the early labour over the weekend at home, by the time she got to the hospital she was 7cm dilated and “basically ready to go”. She said there were mild complications, but nothing traumatic so she feels “very blessed”.

After being obsessed with names for the whole pregnancy, mum and dad had a shortlist of five names that they liked, but no favourites.

Mum said: “As soon as he was born I took one look at him and thought ‘that’s a Remy’, passed him to Matt and asked him what name he thought and he said out loud ‘he looks like a Remy’.”

Remy is super cheeky, full of mischief and eager to learn. He loves any toys that he can make noise with and he loves his food.

His proud grandparents are Robert and Jennifer Lapsley, Joan McIntyre and Allan Beaton, great gran Joan and great nana Nett.

Mum and dad would like to thank all of their amazing family for helping them get everything they needed and for their continued support every week through the last six months.

