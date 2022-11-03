Baby of the week: Bainsford tot Olivia-Rose Griffiths
Olivia-Rose Griffiths was born on March 5, 2022 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 5.02am, weighing 6lb 3oz.
Her mum is Lauryn Hannigan, 20 and her dad Jake Griffiths, 22, is a warehouse operator.
The family live in Bainsford.
Mum said her pregnancy was quite hard as she was in and out of hospital due to having hyperemesis gravidarum.
When it came to the birth she was induced and was in labour for five hours.
Mum and dad like the name Olivia quite early on, but decided later to double barrel her name and call her Olivia-Rose. They loved the name so much more as you don’t tend to hear the name very often.
Olivia-Rose is a rather loud and excited baby. Mum says she is very much like her daddy with high energy. She loves people and loves to smile and giggle.
Her proud grandparents are Katie Hannigan, Katie Griffiths and Andy Griffiths.
Mum said she would like to thank the amazing midwives at Forth Valley for making her feel at ease, and her mum Katie Hannigan and partner Jake for being there with her throughout the labour and birth.
