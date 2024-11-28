Navy Shanks (pic: submitted)

Navy Thomas Shanks was born on February 27, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital weighing 8lb 6oz.

Mum Brooke Shanks, 23, works in a call centre in Stirling. They live in Bainsford.

Mum said over all she had a really good pregnancy and managed to work right up until the end. She said: “The chilled pregnancy didn’t prepare me for a wild baby boy.”

When it came to the birth, mum said it was quite a quick labour. Navy was born three hours after her waters broke. She had kept the gender a surprise so was desperate to find out what she was having and being three days over her due date she was ready to meet baby.

Mum said she chose the name Navy after seeing someone on TikTok whose little boy was called Navy. She said she fell in love with the name and as soon as she knew he was a boy he was definitely going to be Navy.

Navy is “the happiest baby boy ever” who never stops smiling and laughing. Mum said: “He has just brought so much happiness into all of our lives and never fails to make us smile.”

His proud grandparents are Grandma Anne McFarlane and Grandad John Shanks.

Mum said she would like to thank her mum and dad for being the most amazing and supportive parents she could ever ask for and being there for her from the start and helping out in more ways than she could ever thank them for. She also added her thanks to her brothers and sister in law – Nathan, Christopher and Hollie – for being the best uncles and auntie Navy could ever ask for who are totally besotted with their baby nephew.

