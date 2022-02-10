Baby of the week: Bainsford tot Lena Chisholm-Walton

Lena Chisholm-Walton

Lena Matilde Grace Chisholm-Walton was born at 2.53pm that day at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, weighing 8lb, 5oz.

Mum Janet Chisholm, 31, is a bridal consultant at CKS Bridal, while dad Kyle Walton, 26, is a labourer with Falkirk Council.

Lena has two big brothers, Brodee who is six, and three-year-old Cearney. They are very protective and she already has them wrapped around her finger.

Mum said her pregnancy was undetected for some time due to suffering from Covid and they didn’t know until she was 16 weeks pregnant. She said from then it was not plain sailing and was the worst pregnancy out of all three.

Lena was born by planned caesarian section.

With both boys having Scottish names, mum and dad wanted to do the same with Lena, but they struggled a little. They then found Lena which is a Scottish and German name and was perfect as mum is half German. Lena’s full name means light, strength and grace.

Mum and dad say Lena is amazing and her character is already building. She loves to smile and has a hearty laugh. She loves to babble away and she knows she’s cute and has everyone who meets her smitten. They say she has amazing strength and has already bypassed expectations. Her name meaning truly is a reflection of her.

Lena’s proud grandparents are Nanny Heike, Nana Donna, grandy Andy and nona Shonagh and papa Gary. She also has great grandparents papa Shug and is desperate to get to Germany to meet opa and oma.