Baby of the week: Bainsford tot Jack Torrie

Jack Torrie

Mum Linzi Polson, 33, is a co-ordinator for Falkirk Council, while dad Chris Torrie, 31, is a civil servant. They live in Bainsford.

Mum said the pregnancy itself was easy going for the most part with no morning sickness, however she had a lot of back pain towards the end.

She was induced five days early. Mum said it was a long and traumatic birth with a short stay in hospital afterwards, but everyone recovered well.

Mum and dad both liked the name Jack – it was the only boy’s name they could agree on. His middle name Michael is Chris’ grandad’s name.

Jack is a very happy boy always smiling especially when he is in the bath, listening to nursery rhymes or getting bounced on grandad’s knee.

Jack is the first grandson for John and Wilma Polson and the first great grandson for Margaret Steven.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the midwives at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, especially the Beech team. They would also like to thank both of their families for all their help and support during Linzi’s pregnancy and with Jack.