Daisi-Anne Lees

Dad Liam Lees is 24, and mum Rebecca Gardiner is 26. Daisi-Anne has two big sisters, five-year-old Poppi Janet Bain and Arla-Rose Lees, who is six. The family live in Bainsford.

Mum said she had a difficult pregnancy with a lot of time spent in Forth Valley Royal and University Hospital in Wishaw. Daisi was due on Christmas Day but due to complications mum was to be induced at 37 weeks. Her waters broke in the morning when she was supposed to be getting induced that afternoon.

Daisi was taken back into hospital over Christmas and new year, spending two weeks receiving intensive treatment for herpes simplex virus. It is spread through cold sores and can be deadly to babies. It is passed on by someone giving her a kiss on her head. Mum said: “We always knew about not kissing babies and making sure hands were washed etc, but everyone was shocked to find out a kiss on her head had made her so ill. It was a really scary time when we didn’t know if she would make it or not, but she was a wee fighter and through every treatment she continued to have a smile and a giggle. Forth Valley were amazing trying to keep us together as a family as much as possible to try and enjoy the festive period.” Daisi made a full recovery.

Mum and dad chose the name Daisi as they wanted a flower name to match her big sisters.

Daisi is a funny baby who is always laughing. She also loves to hear her own voice singing or shouting.

Her proud grandparents are Paul Lees, Francis Anne Lees, Anne Gibson and William Gardiner.