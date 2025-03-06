Baby of the week: Antonshill tot Summer Extance

Summer Layla-Grace Extance was born on July 1, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal, weighing 6lb.

Mum Megan Russell, 27, works at the Claremont Inn, while dad Harry Extance is 28 and is an electrical supervisor at city FM.

The family live in Antonshill.

Mum said she loved being pregnant. She had no issues with the pregnancy and said all the midwives and staff at Forth Valley Royal were “so kind and reassuring every step of the way”.

Summer Extance (pic: Submitted)

When it came to the birth, mum said it was not as bad as she expected it to be. Summer was born three weeks and five days early, which was a bit of a surprise, but mum said the midwives were amazing.

Summer was the only name mum and dad could agree on and her middle names are after mum’s two younger sisters.

Mum said the name Summer fits her so well as she is a little ray of sunshine and the happiest wee soul.

Her proud grandparents are Gran Tracy Reed, Nana Tracy Extance and Grandad Harry Extance.

Mum and dad would like to thank the midwifery unit at Forth Valley and the health visitors as they do a wonderful job. They would also like ot thank Nana for looking after Summer when mummy and daddy are working.

