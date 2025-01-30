Baby of the Week: Alloa tot Rita Allan
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dad Craig Allan, 42, is a self employed bricklayer, while mum Sharon Allan, 42, is the owner of Luscious Lovelies Cakes in Falkirk.
Rita has three big sisters, Ava who is 12; Sian who is 21 and Cerys who is 23. The family live in Alloa.
Mum and dad chose the name Rita after her great gran, and her middle name Linda is after her gran.
Mum said Rita is a fantastic wee girl, who is very clever. She has a great nature, is always smiling and just so contented.
*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature in a future edition, then get in touch. Send us an email to [email protected] with your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.