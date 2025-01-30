Baby of the Week: Alloa tot Rita Allan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rita Linda Allan was born on May 21, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital weighing 5lb 13oz.

Dad Craig Allan, 42, is a self employed bricklayer, while mum Sharon Allan, 42, is the owner of Luscious Lovelies Cakes in Falkirk.

Rita has three big sisters, Ava who is 12; Sian who is 21 and Cerys who is 23. The family live in Alloa.

Mum and dad chose the name Rita after her great gran, and her middle name Linda is after her gran.

Rita Allan (pic: Submitted)

Mum said Rita is a fantastic wee girl, who is very clever. She has a great nature, is always smiling and just so contented.

