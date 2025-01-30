Baby of the Week: Alloa tot Rita Allan

By Fiona Dobie
Published 30th Jan 2025, 16:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Rita Linda Allan was born on May 21, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital weighing 5lb 13oz.

Dad Craig Allan, 42, is a self employed bricklayer, while mum Sharon Allan, 42, is the owner of Luscious Lovelies Cakes in Falkirk.

Rita has three big sisters, Ava who is 12; Sian who is 21 and Cerys who is 23. The family live in Alloa.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mum and dad chose the name Rita after her great gran, and her middle name Linda is after her gran.

Rita Allan (pic: Submitted)Rita Allan (pic: Submitted)
Rita Allan (pic: Submitted)

Mum said Rita is a fantastic wee girl, who is very clever. She has a great nature, is always smiling and just so contented.

*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature in a future edition, then get in touch. Send us an email to [email protected] with your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.

Related topics:Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice