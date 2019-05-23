Baby of the week: Aaron Adam Ross

Aaron Adam Ross was born on December 22, 2018 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital weighing 7lbs 11oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Ashley Ross (33) is an early years officer while dad Adam Ross is a shipping agent. The family stay in Brightons with Aaron’s brother Callum (4).

THE PREGNANCY: Ashley’s said that her pregnancy went great to begin with but towards the end Aaron kept turning and she ended up being induced two weeks early.

THE BIRTH: Aaron was born at 4.47 am after Ashley was induced the night before. She said her labour was quick.

THE BABY: Aaron is a good and happy baby who sleeps great through the night but not so much during the day. He is fascinated by his big brother Callum (4).

THE NAME: Ashley and Adam found it difficult to choose a name and eventually they both settled on Aaron. His middle name Adam is after his dad.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Aaron’s very proud grandparents are Alex Bennie, and Anne and Duncan Ross.

THANKS: Ashley and Adam would like to thank the Poppy team at the hospital for all of the help they received. They would also like to thank Aaron’s older brother Callum for being a great help in keeping his brother entertained.