Baby names: Here's what Falkirk area parents have chosen for their little ones born in 2024
Noah and Olivia are top of the charts locally according to the latest figures revealed by the National Records of Scotland.
And parents in Falkirk are following the Scottish trend with the names also at the top nationally.
Locally, 16 boys were called Noah last year as the name took the top spot from 2023’s most popular, Harris.
This was closely followed by Oliver – chosen by 14 sets of parents – and Finlay and Muhammad – with each having 13.
Jacob was fifth, with Jude and Luca in joint sixth and Thomas in eighth. In joint ninth were Arlo, Harry, Jack, Mason and Theo with seven of each born in the district in 2024.
For the girls, it was Olivia in the top spot with 13 little girls given the name.
This was followed by Bonnie in second (10 tots) and Harper and Sophia in joint third with nine little ones given those names.
Eight girls were born called Amelia, Eilidh, Evie and there were seven given the names Aria, Ella, Lily and Maya.
Across Scotland the most popular boys names were Noah, Muhammad, Rory, Theo, Leo, Luca, Jack, Oliver, Harris and Archie.
While for the girls it was Olivia, Isla, Freya, Lily, Millie, Sophia, Emily, Amelia, Ella and Charlotte.
2024 marks 50 years since current records began in 1974, so NRS has also released Scotland’s top names across the past five decades.
David is the most popular boys’ name over the past half century, with more than 40,000 babies given the name, and Emma tops the charts for girls, with more than 24,000 babies given the name over the last 50 years.
The body said the figures show how names have changed over the years.
Alison Byrne, NRS chief executive, said: “I’d like to extend a warm welcome to all the new babies on behalf of NRS.
“Noah and Olivia are the comeback kids, returning to the top of the charts.
“We had a record number of different boys’ names used in registrations in 2024.
“It’s fascinating to look at the data for the past five decades and see the growing range of names in use.
“It is much easier now for a name to rise in the charts compared with previous generations.
“In 1974, more than 1700 baby boys were called David, but 50 years on, Noah topped the chart with only 366.”
Some of the more unusual boys’ names registered in 2024 include Delight, Nox, Adonis and Cash. Peach, Ceilidh, Indy and Dove are among the more unusual girls names.
