Baby Loss Awareness event to be held again at The Kelpies

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 11th Oct 2024, 15:22 BST
The Kelpies will once again be lit pink and blue for Baby Loss Awareness Day. Pic: Scott LoudenThe Kelpies will once again be lit pink and blue for Baby Loss Awareness Day. Pic: Scott Louden
The Kelpies will once again be lit pink and blue for Baby Loss Awareness Day. Pic: Scott Louden
An event to bring together bereaved parents is once again being held at the Helix Park.

It will mark Baby Loss Awareness Day on Tuesday, October 15 which will also see The Kelpies lit up pink and blue on the day.

Helping to organise the event which has become a regular feature is Kellie Cunningham of Denny, along with Forth Valley SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Deaths).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event starts at 7pm but people can go along before then to write the names of lost infants on ribbons to be displayed in front of The Kelpies.

Kellie said: “The event is for parents and grandparents, as well as their families to come together on the day to remember all those babies who have died too soon. Around the world at 7pm everyone will be lighting their candles at the same time.

"We will also have some readings and the Forth Valley Nurses Choirs has agreed to come along to sing for us again this year.”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice