The Kelpies will once again be lit pink and blue for Baby Loss Awareness Day. Pic: Scott Louden

An event to bring together bereaved parents is once again being held at the Helix Park.

It will mark Baby Loss Awareness Day on Tuesday, October 15 which will also see The Kelpies lit up pink and blue on the day.

Helping to organise the event which has become a regular feature is Kellie Cunningham of Denny, along with Forth Valley SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Deaths).

The event starts at 7pm but people can go along before then to write the names of lost infants on ribbons to be displayed in front of The Kelpies.

Kellie said: “The event is for parents and grandparents, as well as their families to come together on the day to remember all those babies who have died too soon. Around the world at 7pm everyone will be lighting their candles at the same time.

"We will also have some readings and the Forth Valley Nurses Choirs has agreed to come along to sing for us again this year.”