Baby Loss Awareness Day candle-lighting ceremony to be held at The Kelpies

The free-to-attend event is taking place at The Kelpies on Baby Loss Awareness Day on Friday, October 15.

The initiative will coincide with a global Wave of Light movement which asks families across the world to light a candle at 7pm local time and leave it to burn for at least an hour in honour of lost little ones.

Denny woman Kellie Cunningham helped to arrange the region’s first Baby Loss Awareness Day service in 2019, which saw hundreds of grieving parents come together.

The first Baby Loss Awareness Day service held in Falkirk took place at The Kelpies in 2019. Pictured: Nichola McPake and her daughter Taylor McPake remembering Maci McPake. Credit: Michael Gillen.

She was approached by Forth Valley Stillbirth and Neonatal Deaths (Sands) – a group which proved instrumental in supporting her through the pain of her son Henry’s stillbirth – who asked her to help coordinate the event.

Kellie, who has raised £55,000 for Sands via community fun runs, is again leading this year’s gathering.

The 36-year-old turned to the charity after losing her son to group B strep in 2017.

Sands’ monthly meet-ups at Forth Valley Spiritual Centre, along with information packs containing memory boxes and hand and footprint kits, proved vital in helping Kellie come to terms with Henry’s death.

Kellie now wants other bereaved parents to know they’re not alone.

She said: “We will have readings, songs and a chance to light candles to join the international Wave of Light to remember their baby.

“We will have a ribbon display where people can leave a message on a ribbon in memory. We ask that people bring their own candle with them. No need to reserve a space, just turn up. We ask that people respect social distancing.

“Forth Valley Sands looks forward to welcoming you to our Wave of Light service. Bereaved parents and families can come together to remember their previous babies.

“There will be an opportunity to write babies’ names on a ribbon and light a candle in their memory. We will provide the ribbon but ask that you bring your own candle.”

The service will begin in front of The Kelpies at 7pm.

Email [email protected] for more information.

