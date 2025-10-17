Baby Loss Awareness 2025 at The Kelpies in 20 pictures

Marking Baby Loss Awareness Day, this is the fourth time the event has taken place in Helix Park.

It gives people an opportunity to come together and share their memories of babies lost or to sit quietly and remember.

They were also invited to take part in the Global Wave of Light at 7pm by lighting candles, as well as leave messages on ribbons tied to railings around the water at The Kelpies..

The annual event is held every year on October 15 and is the culmination of a week of events across the world to raise awareness of baby loss and supporting bereaved families.

There was also a performances from Forth Valley Off Duty Nurses Choir and piper Bryan MacKay, while people were invited to give readings.

The event was organised by Kellie Cunningham of Denny, along with Forth Valley SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Deaths).

The Kelpies were also lit up pink and blue to mark the occasion.

