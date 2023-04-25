News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
11 minutes ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
27 minutes ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
59 minutes ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
1 hour ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
1 hour ago Ticketmaster sparks fury over Coronation Concert ticket ballot email

Baby and kids market takes place at Larbert's Dobbie Hall

Little Panda Co’s next baby and kids market “pre-loved” sale will take place at Larbert’s Dobbie Hall.

By James Trimble
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 14:38 BST

The event will run from 10am to 1.30pm on Sunday, May 14, and feature baby and children’s clothing and equipment.

Organisers will be raising funds for the children’s cardiac ward at Glasgow Queen Elizabeth Hospital and customers are asked to bring along new or nearly underwear which could be donated to those who need it in the UK and abroad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Little Panda Co is also supporting Baby Steps Falkirk by donating the majority of the market’s unsold items to them.

The market takes place in Larbert's Dobbie HallThe market takes place in Larbert's Dobbie Hall
The market takes place in Larbert's Dobbie Hall
Most Popular

A Little Panda Co spokesperson said: “We are supporting the community through these markets – paying it forward both at a local level and further afield – allowing mums to make some income on their children's items, no longer wanted or needed.”

There will also be entertainment for the children on the day, with a crafting table, face painting, hair braiding and a candy floss machine.

Related topics:LarbertDobbie HallOrganisersFalkirk