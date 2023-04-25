The event will run from 10am to 1.30pm on Sunday, May 14, and feature baby and children’s clothing and equipment.

Organisers will be raising funds for the children’s cardiac ward at Glasgow Queen Elizabeth Hospital and customers are asked to bring along new or nearly underwear which could be donated to those who need it in the UK and abroad.

Little Panda Co is also supporting Baby Steps Falkirk by donating the majority of the market’s unsold items to them.

The market takes place in Larbert's Dobbie Hall

A Little Panda Co spokesperson said: “We are supporting the community through these markets – paying it forward both at a local level and further afield – allowing mums to make some income on their children's items, no longer wanted or needed.”