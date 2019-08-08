Babies of the week: Willow Queenie and Noah John Waddell

Willow and Noah were born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on November 10, 2018. Noah was born at 5.45am, weighing 4lbs 7oz and Willow was born at 5.47am, weighing 4lbs 1oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Lisa Waddell (40), is a full time mum, while dad Kristopher Darling (41), is an HGV driver. The family are from Denny.

THE PREGNANCY: At first they were shocked to find out they were having twins but Lisa felt the pregnancy was fine apart from being extremely swollen.

THE BIRTH: The birth was a planned c-section and they were the first twins to be born in the transitional care unit where they were fully cared for by mum and dad and visited once a day by a neonatal nurse.

THE NAME: The name Willow came from a movie that Lisa’s late uncle took her to as a child and Queenie came from her gran’s middle name. Noah was a name they picked because they felt that he suited it.

THE BABIES: Both of them are pleasures, very content and sleep through then night. Their big sister Olivia Waddell (11) is also very excited to have baby siblings in the house.

THE GRANDPARENT: Cathy and John Waddell who are from Hallglen.

THANKS: The couple would like to give a big thank you to their entire family for all their help and support.