Babies of the week: Maddiston tots Amara and Naia Townsend

Amara and Naia Townsend were born in December 2020.

Mum Christina Mason, 29, is a primary school teacher, while dad Cory Townsend, 33, is a film location manager. The family live in Maddiston.

Mum said her pregnancy was as smooth as it could be for the first six months, but then there were complications with blood tests and it looked like she was heading towards pre-eclampsia.

The twins were born unexpectedly early after the decision to perform an emergency c-section on December 17. There wasn’t room in the N-ICU at Forth Valley for twins, so mum was transferred with Wishaw General. The girls spent 34 days in the neonatal ICU because they were so early and so tiny.

When it came to choosing their names, mum wanted to try and think of names she wouldn’t associate with any former pupils. She always liked the name Amara, so that was her choice and dad chose Naia as he thought they sounded nice when said together.

The girls are happy, smiley and bubbly. They are very chatty and love cameras.

Their proud grandparents are Grandma Maxine Mason, Granda James Mason, Nana Nic Nicola Townsend and Grandad Leroy Thomas.

Mum said she’d like to thank her consultant who kept her calm when things took a turn for the worst, the surgeons and nurses at Wishaw and all the midwives at the N-ICU units at Wishaw and Forth Valley. She said they’d also like to thank their families and friends for all of their support and lovely gifts for the girls.