Babies of the week: Larbert twins Abigail and Thom Sinclair
Abigail and Thom Sinclair were born on August 2, 2021 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Abigail was born at 11.28am, weighing 7lb 1oz and her brother two minutes later at 11.30am, weighing 6lb 13oz.
The twins live in Larbert with mum and dad Hazel and Gordon Sinclair and big sister Hope who is two and a half.
Mum said the pregnancy was good but really challenging physically over the summer months in the heat carrying two big babies. She said she feels blessed she was able to carry them to full term and is thankful they were born healthy and well.
Both twins were breach so were born by planned caesarian section.
Mum and dad picked their names as Thom means twin and Abigail is named after Hazel’s mum, Gail.
Mum said Abigail is so laid back you wouldn’t know you had a baby with her, while Thom is very active and alert like his big sister Hope.
The tots’ proud grandparents are Alastair and Gail Pugh and Fiona Sinclair.
The couple can’t thank the twin group at the hospital and the twin consultants enough for their care throughout the process. They count themselves very lucky and blessed to have healthy twins.
