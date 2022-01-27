Babies of the week: Larbert twins Abigail and Thom Sinclair

Abigail and Thom Sinclair

The twins live in Larbert with mum and dad Hazel and Gordon Sinclair and big sister Hope who is two and a half.

Mum said the pregnancy was good but really challenging physically over the summer months in the heat carrying two big babies. She said she feels blessed she was able to carry them to full term and is thankful they were born healthy and well.

Both twins were breach so were born by planned caesarian section.

Mum and dad picked their names as Thom means twin and Abigail is named after Hazel’s mum, Gail.

Mum said Abigail is so laid back you wouldn’t know you had a baby with her, while Thom is very active and alert like his big sister Hope.

The tots’ proud grandparents are Alastair and Gail Pugh and Fiona Sinclair.

The couple can’t thank the twin group at the hospital and the twin consultants enough for their care throughout the process. They count themselves very lucky and blessed to have healthy twins.