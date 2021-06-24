Babies of the week: Grangemouth twins Eva-May and Ellie-Rose Wilson

Twin sisters Eva-May and Ellie-Rose Wilson

Eva-May was born at 12.08pm, weighing 5lbs. Ellie-Rose was born a minute later at 12.09pm, weighing 4lbs 3oz. They were born by emergency c-section five weeks early.

Mum Stephanie Mckenna, 29, is a line operative at Bakkavor Salads in Bo’ness, while dad James Wilson, 35, is a despatch operative at the same firm. The family live in Grangemouth.

Mum said the pregnancy was great, she had no morning sickness just a sore back towards the end.

Dad chose the name Eva-May. He had always liked the name Eva and May is after his gran.

Mum chose Ellie-Rose’s name.

Mum said Eva-May is very lively, always jumping about and has a lot of energy just like her dad, while Ellie-Rose is laid back and very quiet just like her mum.

The girls’ grandparents are Gail and Brian Mckenna, and Gran Annette Wotherspoon, Papa Wullie Sloggett and grandad, the late Alex Wilson.

Mum and dad would like to thank all of the maternity staff at the Larbert hospital and those in the neonatal unit for the exceptional care given to the twins and mum.