Abigail (left) and Maci-Mae Scobbie. (Pic: submitted)

The sisters were born two minutes apart with Abigail arriving at 10.55am, weighing 4lb 3oz. Maci-Mae was born at 10.57am, weighing 3lb 10oz.

Mum Shannon Scobbie, 27, is an auxilliary nurse at Forth Valley Royal, while dad Michael Scobbie, 27, is a car mechanic at Arnold Clark. The family live in Falkirk.

Mum experienced severe sickness from five weeks into her pregnancy and was in and out of hospital for anti-sickness jags and fluids. When it came to the birth she had an emergency caesarian section as she had severe pancreatitis and medics couldn’t find Maci-Mae’s heartbeat. Mum ended up in intensive care and the girls spent three and a half weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Mum and dad have said since they were younger they both liked the name Abigail for a girl, and they wanted a double barrel name so came up with Maci-Mae.

Mum said: “Maci-mae is very cheeky and has always got her tongue sticking out. When she wants a bottle she wanted it yesterday. Abigail is the more laid back twin who is always full of smiles, however recently she has started developing a temper if you’re not fast enough getting her food.”

The girls’ proud grandparents are Ann Marie Scobbie, Arthur Scobbie, Carol Stewart and Martin Stewart.

Mum said: “We would like to thank all the nurses and midwives at Forth Valley for their speedy decision making meaning both me and my girls were alive. Also a huge shout out to the nurses in the NICU as they were absolutely amazing, so supportive and attentive and took great care of our girls when we couldn’t be there.”

She added: “We would also like to thank our families for their support through those tough few weeks and the continued support they have given us with the girls. Having twins is certainly hard work.”