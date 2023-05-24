Robbie MacIsaac was nominated in the enterprise category having already impressed the line-up of millionaire business bosses on Dragon’s Den with his pitch for

investment of his revolutionary piece of kit – the FLUX Blowpipe.

Pioneered when he was 14-years-old, the device could prevent respiratory issues for bagpipers. The invention, which can be used universally with any bagpipe, has

Robbie MacIsaac impressed the tycoons on Dragons' Den

been engineered to remove moisture from the instrument.

Robbie’s business has generated more than £85,000, with custom from across the world which Robbie aims to tap into following the recent wave of international orders.

Another finalist from the Falkirk area is the GOFFs (Group of Falkirk’s Future) team, made up of young people aged between 15 and 17 from across Falkirk

who started volunteering at different youth clubs determined to make a difference in their communities.

They have organised numerous events and activities for the benefit of those around them including a ten-pin bowling evening, a youth festival and health promotion

events, arts and crafts and a woodland walk.

Young Scot CEO Kirsten Urquhart said: “The inspiring work of all the finalists is a testament to what the Young Scot Awards are all about – recognising, championing

and celebrating the achievements of Scotland’s amazing young people. Congratulations to all of the 2023 finalists.”