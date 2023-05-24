News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Awards opportunity for Falkirk piper who took on Dragons' Den

An inventive piper who took on the tycoon on BBC television’s Dragons’ Den has now made it to the final of the Young Scot Awards.
By James Trimble
Published 24th May 2023, 17:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 17:30 BST

Robbie MacIsaac was nominated in the enterprise category having already impressed the line-up of millionaire business bosses on Dragon’s Den with his pitch for

investment of his revolutionary piece of kit – the FLUX Blowpipe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pioneered when he was 14-years-old, the device could prevent respiratory issues for bagpipers. The invention, which can be used universally with any bagpipe, has

Robbie MacIsaac impressed the tycoons on Dragons' DenRobbie MacIsaac impressed the tycoons on Dragons' Den
Robbie MacIsaac impressed the tycoons on Dragons' Den
Most Popular

been engineered to remove moisture from the instrument.

Robbie’s business has generated more than £85,000, with custom from across the world which Robbie aims to tap into following the recent wave of international orders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another finalist from the Falkirk area is the GOFFs (Group of Falkirk’s Future) team, made up of young people aged between 15 and 17 from across Falkirk

who started volunteering at different youth clubs determined to make a difference in their communities.

They have organised numerous events and activities for the benefit of those around them including a ten-pin bowling evening, a youth festival and health promotion

events, arts and crafts and a woodland walk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Young Scot CEO Kirsten Urquhart said: “The inspiring work of all the finalists is a testament to what the Young Scot Awards are all about – recognising, championing

and celebrating the achievements of Scotland’s amazing young people. Congratulations to all of the 2023 finalists.”

The winners will be announced on June 8 June at the iconic Platform venue in the heart of Glasgow city centre.

Related topics:BBCFalkirk