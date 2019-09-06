Awards night for Air Force Cadets

Royal Air Force Air Cadets were given an opportunity to be rewarded for all of their hard work during a parade and presentation last week.

The 867 (Denny) Squadron held its annual ceremony at Denny High School on Thursday, August 29, which was attended by a 100-strong crowd.

867 (Denny) Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets annual parade and presentation, including inspection by Group Captain Jim Leggat OBE. Picture by Michael Gillen.

The night saw dozens of certificates handed out to members following a year of hard work and dedication.

Jim Leggat, regional commandant for the Air Training Corps Scotland and Northern Ireland Region, was invited along to present the cadets, aged between 12 and 20, with their awards.

Colin Gray, 867 (Denny) Squadron adjutant, said: “It went very well. I’d like to thank the parents for encouraging the cadets to come down.

“I’d also like to thank the staff and civilian committee for providing all of the food, and the rest of the staff who helped to organise the night.”