Staff were delighted Elaine Robinson, June McMillan, Christina Pearson and Neil McKinlay received Inspiring Volunteer Awards.

Their only wish is that they could nominate all 70 volunteers who do so much for the charity, based at The Haven in Burgess Road.

Elaine, June and Christina do a power of work at the Haven’s day care on a Wednesday, while Neil is one of the small garden tidy team, as well as a befriender.

Volunteers June McMillan, Elaine Robinson and Christina Pearson do a power of work at The Haven on a Wednesday.

Gillian Smith, QCCC jobshare manager, said: “We’re a charity with 14 members of staff, only one of whom works full time.

"We couldn’t achieve all that we do without our volunteers so we were delighted that Elaine, June, Christina and Neil received the awards. The ladies do a power of work in the kitchen every Wednesday, making the morning tea and toast, lunches and afternoon tea trolley, as well as cleaning up the kitchen afterwards.

"Neil is one of a small group on our Garden Tidy team who help elderly residents who need work done in their gardens, as well as befriending.

"We’re only sorry we couldn’t nominate all our volunteers – as they all deserve to be recognised.”

Neil McKinlay is part of the small but hard-working QCCC garden tidy team.

Each received an award in recognition of their efforts, but only two could attend the ceremony at City Chambers – Elaine and June.

Each year, QCCC is offered the opportunity to nominate people for the Inspiring Volunteer Awards.

There’s no guarantee of success so the team were delighted when they heard back that they had been successful.

Gillian added: “We were very happy when we learned that our nominations had been successful and our fabulous volunteers had been invited to attend the awards ceremony at the City Chambers.”

The event is held to coincide with Volunteers’ Week, from June 1 to 7, which celebrated its 39th year in 2023.

Queensferry Care joined thousands of charities and voluntary organisations across the UK who used the week to recognise the contribution their volunteers make.

For 30 years, QCCC has been connecting people with their community in South Queensferry, Dalmeny and Kirkliston, as well as Ratho, Ratho Station and Newbridge. Its aim is to tackle loneliness and isolation and support people to maintain an active, independent lifestyle.

As well as day care services at The Haven, Monday to Friday, the charity also offers befriending (both in person and telephone), a supper club and volunteer hub. The garden tidy service also ensures elderly people’s gardens are well maintained.