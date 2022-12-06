Adam Crowe from Graeme High School and Amy Geurts from Braes High School have been recognised by their respective Ineos businesses for the hard work and dedication they have displayed.

Adam was named the Ineos Chemicals Grangemouth Apprentice of the Year and was also awarded the George Hall Achievement Award – named after the man who worked at the Grangemouth site for 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Collings, Ineos Chemicals Grangemouth CEO, said, “Each year we seek to recognise an apprentice who has excelled in every aspect of their vocational training programme and each year the calibre of nominees continues to impress.

Ineos modern apprentices Amy Geurts and Adam Crowe receive their awards from Ineos Grangemouth chairman Andrew Gardner and Jane Hall and son Chris Hall

"This is testament to the commitment of all the apprentices, their supervisors and assessors underpinned by the quality of teaching and learning experiences at Forth Valley College. It is with immense pleasure that we are making this award to Adam as the Modern Apprentice of the Year for 2022 and in the memory of a valued

employee.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards were presented in the presence of George’s widow, Jane and son, Chris.

Jane Hall said, “I would like to thank Ineo for continuing to make this annual award in George’s name and for ensuring that his legacy, as a firm advocate for modern apprenticeships, lives on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel sure that George would have been so pleased that the calibre of Ineos’ Modern Apprenticeship Scheme is continuing to be upheld and that Adam is a very worthy recipient of this award in his name.”

Award winner Adam, a process Modern Apprentice, said: “I would like to thank everyone for their support in helping me to achieve these awards and in my on-going development towards qualifying as a Technician at Ineos Grangemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As apprentices, there is tremendous guidance and mentoring in place from experienced and knowledgeable people that ensures we all do our best and achieve our

full potential. I am extremely proud to have received the Modern Apprentice of the Year and George Hall Awards and in following in the footsteps of previous award holders.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first time, Ineos FPS awarded one of their Modern Apprentices – Amy – with the inaugural Ineos FPS Apprentice of the Year Award.

Ineos FPS CEO Andew Gardner said: “I am delighted to present the FPS Modern Apprentice Award for 2022 to Amy Geurts and to congratulate her and all of the other

Advertisement Hide Ad

FPS Apprentices for their wholehearted commitment to the vocational programme.

"As we move forward with our plans for a sustainable future, it is important that we develop talent amongst all our employees, including apprentices. They will play an integral role in the future success of our business and the delivery of our net zero road map.”

Advertisement Hide Ad