Award-winning author visits Bonnybridge library

Bonnybridge Library recently hosted a visit from award-winning children’s poet and writer Joseph Coelho as part of his 25-day tour to promote the importance of libraries nationwide.

Joe, who scooped the CLPE children’s poetry award for his first solo poetry collection Werewolf Club Rules, has been travelling around in his campervan visiting 70 libraries in every authority in the UK as part of his mission.

The popular poet met young fans of his debut picture book, Luna Loves Library Day, which celebrates his love for libraries. He said: “This book has been inspired by my work in the dwindling number of libraries across the UK: their magic has been beautifully brought to life in the book by Fiona Lumbers’ gorgeous illustrations.

He said: “Luna Loves Library Day is about the magic of libraries and the wonder of ink on paper; it’s about libraries’ essential role in helping and aiding families, in being a safe space for anyone and everyone to learn and to discover.

“I truly believe that it is only in such spaces that we can support our children and families and heal our communities.”