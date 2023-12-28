Award for book written by Larbert mum who was born with congenital heart disease

A Larbert woman, who was the world’s youngest pacemaker baby, has won an award for her book about her own experiences living with a lifelong heart condition.

Dr Liza Morton, a psychology lecturer at Glasgow Caledonian University, co-authored the book ‘Healing Hearts and Minds: A holistic approach to coping well with congenital heart disease’ with US clinical social worker Tracy Livecchi.

The book was crowned 2023 Baby Hearts Press People’s Choice Award in the adult book category.

In the book, both Liza and Tracy, who were born with congenital heart disease (CHD), share details of the emotional and physical trauma associated with the condition. The pair have not only triumphed over their own challenges but have dedicated their professional lives to helping others navigate the mental trauma associated with living with a chronic illness.

Dr Liza Morton has won an award for her book, "Healing Hearts and Minds; A Holistic Approach to Coping Well with Congenital Heart Disease". (Pic: Scott Louden)

Drawing from their personal experiences and extensive research, the book offers invaluable insights into the psychology and treatments involved in growing up with a congenital heart condition.

Liza, who lives in Larbert with her husband Craig and teenage son Dylan, was born with complete heart block. In 1978, at just 11 days old, in what was a world first at the time, she was fitted with an internal pacemaker at Glasgow’s Yorkhill Hospital. Ever since then, every heartbeat has been artificially generated for her.

With a lack of resources and information available on the condition during their formative years, the book came out of their desire to bridge the gap for others facing similar challenges.Liza, a lecturer in Applied Psychology and Counselling Psychologist, said: “Tracy and I are honoured that our book has won the Baby Heart’s Press People's Choice Award. We have been delighted with the response to the book since its publication at the start of the year.

“We are delighted by this recognition from the international congenital heart community, would like to thank everyone who voted for us, and hope it helps to further spread the word so anyone who may benefit from the book is able to access it.

“Extensive media coverage has provided the opportunity to raise awareness about the needs of this often-hidden population including coverage in the British Heart Foundation’s ‘Heart Matters’, BBC Scotland’s The Nine and BBC Radio Scotland’s Kay Adams show.

“We have been inundated with positive messages from people with congenital heart conditions, family members, third sector organisations and medical professionals many of whom have invited to talk about this work to a range of audiences.”

When the book was published at the start of the year, Liza said: “We wrote the book we’d both been looking for.”

