Awakening the Festival takes place at Falkirk Stadium on Sunday, August 27 from 1pm to 9pm with a great mix of live bands, DJs and entertainment.

This year’s headline acts are George Bowie with his GBX anthems and Falkirk’s own Craig Eddie – winner of The Voice, along with lots of other local performers.

There will be lots of market stalls featuring organisations dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities within our community, including Motability, benefits advice, care providers and taster sessions from Cycling Without Age and D2 Arts.

A previous Awakening The Festival took place in 2021 in Callendar Park. Pic: Michael Gillen

And no-one attending need go hungry and there will be lots of tasty food and drink available from a variety of outlets.

The festival organisers say it will offer something to suit everyone: children will love entertainment specially for them, including Gary from the Singing Kettle and Funbox, Mowhawk and Ian from Magicdayz.

There will also be emergency vehicles attending with everyone having an opportunity to learn more about how they work.

The audience arena will have circus acts, Hero’s and Tiaras and meet and greet sessions with Jordan Young – better known as Alex Murdoch from River City.

There will be fully accessible Pamiloo disabled toilet facilities, in addition to a Changing Places toilet inside the stadium.

Tickets can be obtained by contacting Maureen Kilgour on 07970 835564 or by visiting Elgin Park, Elgin Place, Falkirk FK1 1QN on Tuesdays between 7pm-9pm, or visit here