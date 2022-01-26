Awakening club night organised by Enable Falkirk is back
The first club night of Awakening takes place tomorrow in Falkirk.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 7:29 am
Set up three years ago by volunteers from the Enable Falkirk branch, Awakening the nightclub is for adults with disabilities.
It regularly attracts people from across central Scotland and gives people a chance to connect with others in a similar situation..
The event is in City nightclub in Princes Street and runs from 7pm to 10pm.
Organiser Maureen Kilgour said: “We would love to reach those further afield to help people with disabilities connect with others.”